NEW ORLEANS — One person was fatally shot at a Walmart on Monday evening and another was wounded, Louisiana authorities said. Police said they arrested a man suspected in the shooting.
New Orleans police responded to a Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in the district of Gentilly, news outlets reported.
Detectives said a man walked into the store and fatally shot an employee in the chest. A second person was shot in the foot and is in stable condition, authorities told media outlets.
The names of those involved weren't immediately released. A motive for the shooting also wasn't immediately released.
