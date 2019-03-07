One more reason to hate this evil beast of a winter in Minnesota: It has laid up Poliça singer Channy Leaneagh for the next several months after she fell and broke her back while clearing ice dams at her home in Minneapolis.

Her manager, friends and bandmates have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her with medical bills and other expenses as she recuperates. The goal is to raise $10,000 for Leaneagh, a mother to two children and full-time artist. A message on the crowdsourcing page reads:

“Thankfully she is expected to make a full recovery and is already walking a bit with the help of a very fashionable back brace, but the mounting medical bills, need for ongoing childcare, and inability to work or perform for the next four to five months has created quite a financial burden.”

Leaneagh and the band were about halfway through the making of a new album, which will now likely be delayed due to her injury. They were off the road to focus on recording, but word is they were lining up some dates for later this year that will now likely have to be put off. For better or worse, looks like there'll be more "Sesame Street" in her immediate future.