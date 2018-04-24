Polaris Industries saw record first quarter sales of its off-road vehicles, leading to a 12 percent bump in revenue.

The Medina-based maker of off-road four wheelers, motorcycles, snowmobiles and electric vehicles recorded sales of $1.3 billion, up 12 percent from the same period a year ago.

First quarter net income was $56 million, or 85 cents a share, compared with a loss of $3 million, or 5 cents a share, in the year ago quarter, the company said Tuesday morning.

The results were “driven by innovation and improved dealer engagement,” said CEO Scott Wine. “Through the tireless efforts of our team and the efficacy of various quality and productivity initiatives, we overcame commodity and freight inflation and product mix pressures in the first quarter to maintain our gross margin year over year, while leveraging operating expenses even as we continue to invest heavily in research and development. We are fully prepared to build upon this early success and deliver solid growth for the year.”

When adjusted for one-time expenses, the company’s income was $69 million, or $1.06 a share, well above the 88 cents a share expected by Wall Street analysts.

The company raised its guidance for the year, now saying sales will increase 4 to 6 percent and adjusted net income will be in the $6.05 to $6.20 range, up from $4.85 in 2017.

The company in the first quarter introduced two new models, the Ranger XP 1000 and RZR XP Turbo S, and Wine said more are on the way.

It’s stock closed Monday at $120.83, up $1.19 per share. That price is a relief to investors who have watched the one-time Wall Street darling’s stock plunge from $155 a share in 2015 to just $70 a share in Sept. 2016 as investors grappled with thousands of vehicle recalls.

During the last three years, Polaris suffered millions in warranty reserves, lawsuits and other costs as it struggled to identify potential overheating and fire risks on thousands of its RZR and Ranger vehicles. The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Polaris recalled hundreds of thousands of Polaris vehicles after several overheated, causing fires, injury and at least one death.

Polaris CEO said in statements previously that the company hired hundreds of engineers and beefed up its inspection and safety procedures to solve potential defects and improve safety.

Earlier this month, Polaris agreed to pay the CPSC a record $27.25 million fine for failing to report product defects in a timely fashion.

