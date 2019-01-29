MEDINA, Minn. _ Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $91.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.83 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.
The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $335.3 million, or $5.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.08 billion.
Polaris Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.25 per share.
Polaris Industries shares have climbed 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 37 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PII
