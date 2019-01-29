MEDINA, Minn. _ Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $91.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.83 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $335.3 million, or $5.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.08 billion.

Polaris Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.25 per share.

Polaris Industries shares have climbed 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 37 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PII