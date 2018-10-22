MEDINA, Minn. _ Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $95.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

Polaris Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.48 to $6.58 per share.

Polaris Industries shares have fallen 27 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15 percent in the last 12 months.

