– Poland on Monday withdrew from a European summit in Jerusalem, derailing the meeting and embarrassing its Israeli hosts, to protest claims by Israel's acting foreign minister that Poles collaborated with the Nazis and "suckled anti-Semitism with their mothers' milk."

The abrupt cancellation marked a new low in a bitter and long-running conflict between Poland and Israel over how to characterize Polish actions toward its Jewish community during World War II.

It also was a diplomatic setback for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had touted the gathering as a milestone in his outreach to the emerging democracies of central and eastern Europe. Tuesday's meeting of the leaders of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic — known as the Visegrad group — was to be the first time the summit has been held outside of Europe.

The gathering began to unravel last week when Netanyahu, during a visit to Warsaw, said, "Poles cooperated with the Nazis." The comments infuriated his Polish hosts, who reject suggestions that their country collaborated with Adolf Hitler.

Poland's prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, announced Sunday that he was pulling out of the summit, but would send his foreign minister. But he canceled altogether after the comments made by Israel's acting foreign minister, Israel Katz, which he denounced as "racist." Katz, in TV interviews, quoted the late former Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir, who said that Poles "suckled anti-Semitism with their mothers' milk."