WARSAW, Poland — Former Polish president and anti-communist leader Lech Walesa is meeting with disabled people who have been staging a sit-in at the parliament for over a month, offering them his solidarity.

The young adults in wheelchairs and their parents, their full-time caretakers, want more state aid, a demand that the government has not fully met.

As the protest continues, it is increasingly becoming a headache for the conservative ruling party, Law and Justice, which faces accusations of treating society's weakest members in a heartless way.

Law and Justice leaders, however, accuse their political opponents, who let the protesters into parliament, of using them as a tool in a political fight.

Walesa, a strong government critic, joined the protesters Monday, telling them: "You called me, so here I am."