WARSAW, Poland — Poland's main opposition grouping has launched its campaign for October elections with a social program that appears to chime with the generous spending policies that have kept the ruling right-wing party atop opinion polls.
The Civic Coalition's program was presented Friday by the deputy parliament speaker, Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, who was recently tapped as the pro-European coalition's candidate for prime minister, should it win the Oct. 13 vote.
Under the motto of "Tomorrow Can Be Better" the program promises to keep all social benefits offered by the current government, improve health care, protect the environment and the elderly and stop political conflicts.
