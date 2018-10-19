WARSAW, Poland — Officials in Poland have taken a step toward creating a museum to tell the stories of Jews who were imprisoned under horrific conditions in the Warsaw Ghetto by Nazi Germany during its World War II occupation of Poland.
The Warsaw Ghetto Museum will be housed in a former children's hospital established in the late 19th century that during World War II was within the ghetto's walls. It's scheduled to open in 2023 on the 80th anniversary of the uprising by Jews in the ghetto against the Germans.
Museum director Albert Stankowski received a key to the building from a government official and signed a long-term lease during a ceremony Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Migrants defy threats, prepare to cross into Mexico
Members of a 3,000-strong U.S.-bound migrant caravan massed in a Guatemalan border town and prepared to begin crossing the muddy Suchiate River to Mexico Friday, in spite of U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation.
World
China's growth slows as officials try to reassure investors
China reported economic growth sank to a post-global crisis low as finance officials launched a media blitz Friday to shore up confidence in its sagging stock market.
World
Daimler profit sinks on diesel; outlook for year lowered
German automaker Daimler lowered its profit outlook for the second time this year on Friday and reported reduced third-quarter profits due to regulatory and diesel emissions issues.
World
Protesters gather on Gaza frontier, Israeli fire wounds 77
Thousands of Palestinians massed Friday along Israel's frontier, with dozens approaching and breaching the perimeter fence that separates Gaza from Israel, even as Egypt stepped up efforts reach a lasting cease-fire between the territory's Hamas rulers and Israel.
World
European, Asian leaders want free trade, push back at Trump
Europe and Asia presented a united front Friday in support of free trade based on international rules and cooperation, starkly underscoring their differences with U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policy.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.