WARSAW, Poland — Poland has introduced temporary border checks of people entering the country, to ensure peace during a global climate summit that it is hosting next month.

Border Guards spokeswoman Agnieszka Golias said the random checks at frontier and internal crossings were introduced Thursday and will continue through Dec.16. The U.N. environment summit takes place Dec. 2-14 in the southern coal mining city of Katowice. Climate activists are planning mass events.

Golias said that people known to have violated public order or otherwise believed to be ready to disturb the summit will be denied entry or will be turned back.

Poland introduced similar measures during the 2013 climate summit, as well as during the Euro 2012 football championships, and the 2016 NATO summit and World Youth Day events.