WARSAW, Poland — The mayor of a city in Poland was stabbed Sunday while he was on stage during the finale of a large charity event and he was transported to a hospital, officials and Polish media reported.
Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz was attacked with a sharp tool during the "Light to Heaven" charity event, charity spokeswoman Magdalena Skorupka-Kaczmarek, told Polish news agency PAP.
She said there was no immediate word about the mayor's condition at the hospital. Adamowicz has been mayor of Gdansk, a Baltic port city, since 1998.
Polish broadcaster TVN24 said that around 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) a man rushed the stage and shouted something. It says the mayor was seen holding his belly.
TVN24 says a suspect was detained. Other Polish media reported that a knife was used in the attack.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.