WARSAW, Poland — Poland defender Lukasz Piszczek says he is quitting the national team following a poor World Cup performance.
Piszczek wrote on Instagram that he was taking a "hard but rational" decision and was ending his "adventure with the representation."
In an interview for Wirtualna Polska news portal, the 33-year-old Borussia Dortmund defender said his performance was a "great surprise" to him and that his physical condition failed him at the tournament in Russia.
Poland was eliminated in the group stage.
