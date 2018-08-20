WARSAW, Poland — Poland has used its powers as a European Union member to ban a Ukrainian human rights activist from Europe's Schengen area, saying she poses a security threat. But the Polish government has given few details explaining the move, and critics are accusing it of abusing its power to intimidate civil society and the country's Ukrainian minority.

The activist, Lyudmyla Kozlovska, and her Polish husband Bartosz Kramek say they consider the move punishment for their open opposition to Poland's government, particularly a call last year by Kramek for civil disobedience.

A government official called their allegations "hugely exaggerated."

Some Polish officials have claimed Kozlovska has ties to the Russian military.

Kozlovska was stopped Aug. 13 at the Brussels airport after arriving from Kiev and returned the next morning.