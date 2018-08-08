WARSAW, Poland — Environmentalists and beekeepers in Poland have staged a protest against the government's authorization of a class of pesticides that the European Union says poses a serious risk to bees.
Poland's Agriculture Ministry said Wednesday the temporary permission it gave for the use of neonicotinoids on oilseed rape fields was a response to hot weather that allows "harmful organisms" to develop and destroy the crops.
Greenpeace activists put up a stall outside the ministry that had vegetables to illustrate the value of bees and spread a banner with bees and the word "Help" on it.
They say the value of honey produced by bees in Poland and of naturally pollinated fruits and vegetables amounts to some 4 billion zlotys (940 million euros; $1 billion) each year.
