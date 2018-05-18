LONDON — Doctors say former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from a hospital, more than two months after he was poisoned with a nerve agent.
Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury on March 4, and spent weeks in critical condition.
Yulia recovered more quickly than her father and was discharged last month.
Salisbury District Hospital said Friday that both patients had now been released. They have been taken to an undisclosed location for their safety.
Britain says the pair was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and that Russia was behind the attack. Moscow denies it, and the attack has soured relations between Russia and the West.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Prince Philip to attend royal wedding
The Latest on royal wedding preparations (all times local):
World
Cambodia court extends detention of radio journalists
A Cambodian court extended the pre-trial detention of two Radio Free Asia journalists who've been in prison for six months while espionage charges are investigated.
World
Official: US pullout from climate deal 'dangerous nonsense'
The U.S. decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord last year is "dangerous nonsense," France's former prime minister said Friday, warning that the world's climate is worsening faster than imagined.
World
S. Korea downplays N. Korea's threats to cancel talks
South Korea said Friday it believes North Korea remains committed to improving relations despite strongly criticizing Seoul over ongoing U.S.-South Korean military drills and insisting it will not return to talks unless its grievances are resolved.
World
French government says attack foiled, Egyptian man arrested
French authorities have thwarted a possible attack using ricin or explosives and handed preliminary terrorism charges to a young Egyptian man arrested in Paris, officials said Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.