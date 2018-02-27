TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point scored the deciding goal in a shootout for the second consecutive game, lifting the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Tyler Johnson, Chris Kunitz and Adam Erne scored in regulation for the NHL-leading Lightning, who played most of the game without Nikita Kucherov after the league's top scorer was injured. Still, the Atlantic Division leaders edged second-place Toronto hours after acquiring defenseman Ryan McDonagh and forward J.T. Miller in a blockbuster deal with the New York Rangers just before the NHL trade deadline.

Tampa Bay parted with forward Vladimir Namestnikov, two prospects and two draft picks — a first-round selection in 2018 and a conditional first-rounder in 2019.

James van Riemsdyk, Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak had the goals for Toronto, which played without injured star Auston Matthews. Frederik Andersen stopped 39 shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves for Tampa Bay. He denied Marner on a penalty shot with 6:02 left in the third period to keep the score tied.

The Lightning played the final two periods and overtime without Kucherov, who left with 5:41 left in the first and did not return. The team announced Kucherov sustained an undisclosed upper-body injury. The two-time All-Star has 82 points in 63 games.

Kunitz gave the Lightning an early lead, getting his stick on a shot from Andrej Sustr to deflect the puck past Andersen 1:41 into the game. Toronto answered with van Riemsdyk's deflection when he got his stick on Ron Hainsey's pass for his 26th goal of the season at 8:49.

The Maple Leafs took the lead at 9:52 on another deflected shot when Jake Gardiner sent a puck toward the slot area that banked perfectly off the skate of Marner for a 2-1 advantage.

Tampa Bay tied it 3:52 into the second on a wraparound by Johnson for his 18th of the season. After the Lightning killed off a long 4-on-3 power play and 49 seconds of a 5-on-3 chance, Tampa Bay grabbed the lead on Erne's second goal of the season when he scored from the slot.

Bozak tied the game on the power play 5:27 into the third.

NOTES: Toronto C Tomas Plekanec made his Maple Leafs debut wearing No. 19, one day after being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens. ... Matthews missed his second consecutive game with a shoulder injury. ... With his goal, van Riemsdyk extended his scoring streak to six games.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs: At the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.