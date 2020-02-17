Danielle Robinson, a three-time All-Star guard who played for the Lynx the past two seasons, has signed with the Las Vegas Aces as a free agent.

Robinson averaged 10.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 34 games last season. For her career, the seven-year pro has averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am to join the Aces organization,” Robinson said in a press release from the Las Vegas team. “There is an undeniable energy surrounding this group of talented young women. I feel incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of that and compete for a championship.”

Robinson played for the Aces when they were located in San Antonion before being traded to Phoenix in 2017 and the Lynx before the start of the 2018 season.