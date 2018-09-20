NEW YORK — With the help of Ta-Nehisi Coates, poet Sonia Sanchez is writing a memoir.
Sanchez has a deal with One World for "Watch My Language," the publisher announced Thursday. One World, an imprint of Penguin Random House, has not set a release date.
Sanchez, 84, emerged during the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and is known for such poetry books as "Shake Loose My Skin." She recently received a Wallace Stevens Award for lifetime achievement. Sanchez will work on "Watch My Language" with Coates, the author and journalist best known for "Between the World and Me," winner of the National Book Award.
