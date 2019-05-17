NEW YORK — At a time when families have been separated at the Mexican border and children placed in cages, the country's poet laureate is invoking an old and welcoming spirit for those seeking to live in the United States.

Tracy K. Smith's "Harbor," commissioned for this week's opening of the Statue of Liberty Museum, is a ghazal-form poem (a series of autonomous couplets) partly modeled on Emma Lazarus' "The New Colossus" and its immortal beckoning to "your huddled masses yearning to breathe free." In "Harbor," Smith invites the arriving "Stranger" to "Be my guest. Drink tea, taste fruit and bread."

___

Stranger, you're the words to a hymn I've only ever hummed.

Come. Let's erase the distance between skin and skin.