NEW YORK — Poet Jorie Graham is receiving an award from the Library of Congress.
Graham is this year's winner of the Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt National Prize for Poetry, the library announced Thursday. She was cited for her 2017 collection, "Fast," in which Graham wrote of her battle with cancer and the global crises of war and ecological damage. Graham will receive $10,000 and will be honored at the library on Dec. 6.
Graham is known for works such as "The End of Beauty" and "The Dream of the Unified Field," winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 1996.
Previous Bobbitt winners include W.S. Merwin, Gerald Stern and Claudia Rankine.
