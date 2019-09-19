Go deeper on the Vikings quarterback situation, what's ahead for the Twins and what's up with Gophers recruiting efforts with fresh podcasts from the Star Tribune staff.
Take a listen:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul police: Man is fatally shot leaving church with daughter and father, who returned fire
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul police: Man is fatally shot leaving church with daughter and father, who returned fire
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
McIlroy stumbles to 4-over 76, Wallace leads at Wentworth
Rory McIlroy made six bogeys and a double bogey in his last 11 holes to shoot 4-over 76 at the BMW PGA Championship, leaving the world No. 2 already 11 strokes off the first-round lead held by Matt Wallace on Thursday.
Twins
Silent night: Twins bats shut down by White Sox bullpen in 3-1 loss
Eight Chicago pitchers combined to hold the Twins to three hits, all of them coming after Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi, who pitched well, had been removed from the game.
Twins
White Sox announcer roasts Rosario for not hustling on hit
Broadcaster Steve Stone called out Eddie Rosario for watching the flight of the ball, a play that resulted in the Twins player being thrown out at third base.
MN United
What to watch in Europe's top soccer leagues this weekend
What to watch in the leading soccer leagues in Europe this weekend:ENGLANDChelsea has conceded on average more than two goals a game under new manager…
Motorsports
F1 driver Kubica to leave Williams at end of season
Formula One driver Robert Kubica says he has decided to leave his Williams team at the end of the season after a widely praised return to the sport.