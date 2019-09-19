Listen: On Kirk Cousins, Daniel Carlson and Vikings vs. Raiders

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the state of the Vikings with quarterback Kirk Cousins amid the veteran's candid comments about his own play. Who's the most important audience for Cousins' message? How did the Packers' defensive plan lead to his forgettable day? Are the Raiders the right remedy? We also take your Twitter questions on much more.