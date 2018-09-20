NEW YORK — The popular political podcast "Pod Save America" is coming to HBO for a series of four specials.
"Pod Save America" will be hosted by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor, who worked for the Obama administration. They will provide insight and commentary on the political news of the week.
The series will debut Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. Eastern. The four episodes will be taped in front of live audiences in Miami; Austin, Texas; Philadelphia; and Irvine, California.
Midterm elections will be held Nov. 6.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: 56 protesters opposing Kavanaugh arrested in DC
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who accuses him of sexually assaulting her decades ago (all times local):
National
Vulnerable GOP Nevada senator plays balancing act with Trump
Republicans' chances of keeping their majority in the U.S. Senate have become shakier as races in red states like Texas have tightened, but the party's most vulnerable member insists he's bullish about his re-election.
National
Trump backs 'outstanding' Webber in House race vs. Sherrill
President Donald Trump weighed in Thursday on one of the most watched House races in this year's election to endorse Republican Assemblyman Jay Webber over Democrat Mikie Sherrill.
National
O'Rourke ignores attacks ahead of Texas Senate race debate
Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke says he's sticking with not running negative attacks heading into his first debate with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.
National
The Latest: Authorities identify Maryland shooting suspect
The Latest on the shooting in Maryland (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.