MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says high school students and corporations are leading on gun control and now it's time for Congress to act.

Pocan told reporters Friday in his Madison district office that he hopes Congress will pass a bipartisan package of gun control measures that includes banning bump stocks and assault rifles and implementing universal background checks.

Pocan says students from Parkland High School in Florida have been leading on the issue since the shooting there last month that left 17 dead. He says because of their efforts, the push for gun control now "feels different than it's ever felt before."

He says companies that are limiting gun sales are listening to their customers and members of Congress should do the same to pass gun control measures.