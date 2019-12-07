Still Waiting For Snowbirds To Return North



I get a little defensive about cold fronts and frozen water. I prefer to think of this as an exotic Winter Wonderland, with a surplus of lakes. Snowbirds like to talk trash. Really?



My Arizona friends remind me "it's a dry heat, Paul!" Right. So is my microwave oven. Floridians shouldn't get too smug. Bugs big enough to show up on Doppler and giant, mutating storms with names every year? No thanks. I'll take my chances with a frosty, Dairy Queen climate.

A mellow, no-nonsense weekend is shaping up, with 30s (above zero). Snow streaks in Sunday night and lingers into Monday, but models now shift the heaviest snow bands into central Minnesota, with a projected swath of 6-10 inches from Alexandria and Brainerd to Duluth. The MSP metro may wind up with a few inches; plowable amounts expected with slow Monday commutes.

Behind the storm comes a slug of numbing air, with 72 hours of face-pinching discomfort. Highs struggle to reach 0F Wednesday, but 30s return by late week. Just a quick shot.

It's all good!

00z Saturday NAM Snowfall Prediction through Tuesday morning: NOAA and pivotalweather.com.

ECMWF Snowfall Prediction. The 12z Friday run of the European model pushes the heaviest snow north of MSP, with the best chance of heavy snow setting up over central Minnesota. One thing is assured, the snowfall forecast will change over time. Map: WeatherBell.

Week Before Christmas: Moderately Cold. GFS shows a few spirited volleys of numbing air, and although I don't see any warm fronts capable of melting snow temperatures may reach 20s a few days before Christmas. That said, the pattern is volatile and confidence levels are low. I think we'll have a white Christmas this year though.

Spirit Mountain Asks Duluth for $235K to Stay Afloat After Canceled Snocross. It bears repeating that the Snocross was canceled because of too much snow (and wind) due to blizzard conditions. Here's a clip from Duluth News Tribune: "Unless the city of Duluth agrees to provide Spirit Mountain with a $235,000 subsidy, the ski hill will have only about enough money left in its coffers to meet payroll next Friday, said Brandy Ream, the ski hill's executive director. She said the requested funds are essential to Spirit Mountain's continued operation, in the wake of being forced to cancel most of the 2019 Amsoil Duluth National Snocross race weekend due to heavy snow, of all ironies. "If that's not available, that means we are locking the doors. And that means we have $1.2 million in season pass revenue that will need to be paid back. That means we have hundreds of thousands of dollars in vacation our employees have earned that's going to have to be paid out..."

Dreaming of a White Christmas? I think it's pretty much a slam-dunk this year. NOAA's Climate.gov has a post that looks at the statistical probabilities of at least an inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning: "Minnesota. Maine. Upstate New York. The Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Practically anywhere in Idaho. And of course, the Rockies or the Sierra Nevada Mountains. These are the parts of the Lower 48* where weather history suggests you want to be if you're looking for the best chance of a white Christmas. The map at right shows the historic probability of there being at least 1 inch of snow on the ground in the Lower 48 states on December 25 based on the latest (1981-2010) U.S. Climate Normals from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). The background map shows interpolated values for all locations..."

"Atmospheric River" Storms are Getting Worse and Causing Billions in Damage Across California. A story at The Los Angeles Times caught my eye; here's an excerpt: "...In the study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, scientists found that from 1978 to 2017, atmospheric rivers caused $42.6 billion in flood damage in 11 Western states — 84% of the estimated total water-related damage of $50.8 billion. That’s roughly $1.1 billion in damage done by atmospheric rivers every year. “Research has shown that these storms are going to become more intense over the coming decades,” said Tom Corringham, one of the authors of the study by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers..."

2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season was Fourth Straight Busy Year, Headlined by Dorian. Yes, Dorian was almost in a class by itself. Capital Weather Gang has a good summary: "The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, the fourth in a row with above-average activity, was one we won’t soon forget. It will be remembered most for Dorian, which razed the northwest Bahamas as one of the most intense hurricanes observed in the Atlantic. Both Dorian and Lorenzo, which became the strongest hurricane to develop so far northeast in the Atlantic, attained Category 5 strength. The storms brought the count of Category 5s in the Atlantic since 2016 up to six, whereas only 26 Category 5s have formed since 1960. The historic intensity of both Dorian and Lorenzo, along with the record-setting rains produced by storms Barry and Imelda in the United States, exhibited influences consistent with warming ocean waters and climate change..."

File photo credit : "A man stands on the rubble of his home in the Haitian Quarter after the passage of Hurricane Dorian in Abaco, Bahamas, Sept. 16." (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Why 536 Was the "Worst Year to Be Alive". A post from Science AAAS made me extra-happy to be alive now: "...But 536. In Europe, "It was the beginning of one of the worst periods to be alive, if not the worst year," says McCormick, a historian and archaeologist who chairs the Harvard University Initiative for the Science of the Human Past. A mysterious fog plunged Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Asia into darkness, day and night—for 18 months. "For the sun gave forth its light without brightness, like the moon, during the whole year," wrote Byzantine historian Procopius. Temperatures in the summer of 536 fell 1.5°C to 2.5°C, initiating the coldest decade in the past 2300 years. Snow fell that summer in China; crops failed; people starved. The Irish chronicles record "a failure of bread from the years 536–539." Then, in 541, bubonic plague struck the Roman port of Pelusium, in Egypt..."

Photo credit : "An 72-meter ice core drilled in the Colle Gnifetti Glacier in the Swiss Alps entombs more than 2000 years of fallout from volcanoes, storms, and human pollution." NICOLE SPAULDING/CCI FROM C. P. LOVELUCK ET AL., ANTIQUITY 10.15184, 4, 2018.

Driving Coast to Coast in a Record 27 Hours, 25 Minutes. Illegal? You ‘betcha! And not one traffic ticket. Road and Track has the mind-melting details: “Three guys you've probably never heard of recently broke a speed record most people don't care about—the New York to Los Angeles run referred to colloquially among aficionados as the Cannonball. Unlike most speed records and races, there's no sanctioning body or official rules. That's because setting a Cannonball record invariably involves breaking multiple traffic laws. In other words, it's illegal. But that doesn't stop people from doing it…"

Tennessee Woman Sued for 25K After Posting Negative Review on Yelp. Careful what you post. Here's an excerpt from Newsweek: "A Tennessee woman is being sued for $25,000 after posting a negative review about a doctor online last month. The lawsuit accuses Kelly Beavers of defamation, libel and false light for her comments on Yelp regarding the services of Dr. Kaveer Nandigam from Nandigam Neurology in Murfreesboro, WTVF reported. The woman's review read: "This 'Dr's' behavior today was totally unprofessional and unethical to put it mildly. I will be reporting him to the State of TN Medical Review Board and be filing a formal complaint. How this guy is in business is beyond me. Since when did they start allowing Doctors, to throw a complete temper tantrum in front of Patients and slam things when they get upset? He does not belong in the medical field at all...."

Land of 10,000 Binge Drinkers. KARE11.com has the story: "According to the Department of Health, Minnesota has one of the highest rates of binge drinking in the nation. Binge drinking is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having, for women, four or more drinks in about a two hour period. For men, it's five or more in that same time period. Department of Health numbers show in 2018, 16 percent of adults nationwide reported having binge drank. Those numbers show in Minnesota 20 percent of adults reported having binge drank, with 25 percent of Minnesota men reporting they had binge drank. "Minnesota has historically had one of the highest binge drinking rates in the nation. Often we are in the top four, five, six in the nation”, said Dana Farley, Alcohol & Drug Prevention Policy Director with the Minnesota Department of Health. "Some people look at the Scandinavian culture ... the culture that settled here, that historically had some high rates of drinking and they brought that here..."

32 F. Twin Cities high temperature yesterday.

30 F. average high on December 6.

22 F. MSP high on December 6, 2018.

December 7, 1982: Due to unseasonably mild temperatures during the preceding weeks, a farmer near St. Bonifacius is able to bail his 4th crop of alfalfa hay on this day.

December 7, 1927: A blizzard hits the Arrowhead region with heavy snows and 70 mph winds at Duluth.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and nice. Winds: S 10-15. High: 35



SUNDAY: Clouds increase, snow at night. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 31. High: 37



MONDAY: Plowable snow, few inches likely. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 24. High: 27



TUESDAY: Sunny peaks, feels like -10F. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 2. High: 8



WEDNESDAY: Bright, ineffective sunshine. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: -13. High: 0



THURSDAY: Clouds increase, less polar. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: -4. High: 22



FRIDAY: Cloudy, much more tolerable. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 17. High: 33

Climate Stories....

2010s Will Go Down in History as Earth's Warmest. Capital Weather Gang reports: "The 2010s almost certainly will be the warmest decade on Earth since instrument temperature data began to be gathered in the 19th century (and very likely long before that), according to new data released this week from the World Meteorological Organization. “Since the 1980s, each successive decade has been warmer than the last,” the WMO stated in its provisional state of the climate report. The WMO also found that the past five years have been the warmest such period on record, as 2019 careens toward the second- or third-warmest year. The past month tied for the warmest November on record globally, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, in a statistical dead heat with November 2016 and just behind November 2015..."

Map credit : "Global average surface temperature departures from average for the January-to-October period." (WMO) (World Meteorological Organization).

Warming at the Poles Will Soon Be Felt Globally in Rising Seas, Extreme Weather. Here's a clip from National Geographic: "...As Earth trudges steadily toward a dangerously warm future, a new report on the outlook for the polar regions says the Arctic is already there—with consequences on the horizon for everyone. “There is a real possibility that we will be entering a phase of accelerated Arctic warming in the next two to four decades if mitigation action isn’t taken soon,” says Post, a climate change ecologist at the University of California, Davis. Post is lead author of the report published today in Science Advances, in which an international group of scientists looks at current and future impacts of polar warming across a range of disciplines..."

File photo credit : "Arctic tundra lakes spread out across the soggy Yamal Peninsula in northwest Siberia, Russia." Photograph by Jeffrey Kerby.

Two Thirds of Americans Think the Government Should Do More Against Climate Change. Here are a couple of excerpts from a post at Forbes: "...It is hard to get a true pulse of the American public’s opinion by checking social media or the news. A new report released by Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel uses a representative panel to reveal what Americans are thinking about present and looming climate change effects...The survey was conducted last month among more than 3,600 U.S. adults. It’s main finding is that 67% of Americans say that “the federal government is not doing enough to reduce the effects of climate change”, with a similar percentage saying the same regarding government efforts to protect air or water quality..."

5 Big Trends That Increased Earth's Carbon Pollution. For the third year in a row, carbon emissions from fossil fuels have hit a record high. We just can't seem to stop binging on coal, oil and natural gas, according to an update at The Atlantic: "The world’s carbon pollution from fossil fuels rose this year, reaching a record high, according to new research published today. This is the third year in a row that carbon-dioxide emissions from fossil fuels have increased. “Obviously it’s a bad thing,” Rob Jackson, an Earth-science professor at Stanford University who led the new research, told me. “It’s just one more year where we churn along emitting record levels of carbon-dioxide pollution. The years and decades are slipping by.” The record high has come even as renewables have seen rapid growth, especially in America. The United States is now the world’s second-largest market for solar energy, slightly edging out India, according to new data compiled by Bloomberg New Energy Finance..."

File photo credit : "Coal-fired power plants, like this one in Kosovo, contribute to rising levels of global carbon pollution." Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski.

Caring About Climate Change is Trendy on Tinder. Who knew? The Verge explains: "Generation Z has taken over Tinder, and they care more about causes like climate change than they do about posting adventurous vacation shots, according to a “Year in Swipe” report Tinder released today. Unlike their millennial counterparts, Tinder’s report says that their younger users — the majority of people on Tinder are now under age 25 — are more likely to mention a cause or mission they’re passionate about on their profile. When it comes to what they’re the most passionate about, climate change and the environment topped the list along with social justice and gun control..."

Buffalo's Big Climate Refuge Future: Climate Nexus has links and headlines: "The city of Buffalo could become a haven for climate migrants as rising temperatures begin to affect the rest of the country, a Nexus Media News and CityLab piece reports. Scientists say data show Buffalo is protected from the worst of rising temperatures and has access to fresh water from the Great Lakes. City planners and climate scientists alike say the city needs to prepare for a potential influx of climate migrants and ensure housing and resources remain equitable as demand for space in the city rises. "The way I described it at a meeting once was, ‘With climate change, the world is going to suck, but Buffalo may suck less,'" SUNY Buffalo climate scientist Stephen Vermette told Nexus Media News. "We may not only be able to adapt. We may actually thrive as a region in a world where the climate is changing." (CityLab)

The Simplist of Climate Models Run Decades Ago Accurately Predicted Global Warming. Andrew Freedman reports for Capital Weather Gang (paywall): "It’s a common refrain from those who question mainstream climate science findings: The computer models scientists use to project future global warming are inaccurate and shouldn’t be trusted to help policymakers decide whether to take potentially expensive steps to rein in greenhouse gas emissions. A new study effectively snuffs out that argument by looking at how climate models published between 1970 — before such models were the supercomputer-dependent behemoths of physical equations covering glaciers, ocean pH and vegetation, as they are today — and 2007. The study, published Wednesday in Geophysical Research Letters, finds that most of the models examined were uncannily accurate in projecting how much the world would warm in response to increasing amounts of planet-warming greenhouse gases. Such gases, chiefly the main long-lived greenhouse gas pollutant carbon dioxide, hit record highs this year, according to a new U.N. report out Tuesday..."

Image credit: "Global average surface temperature change from 1970 through 2019 (so far)." (Berkeley Earth)

Climate Models Have Accurately Predicted Global Heating, Study Finds. The Guardian has a summary of a recent paper confirming the fact that, overall, climate models have done a very good job predicting the (observed) level of warming, worldwide: "...The rate of warming we are experiencing today is pretty much exactly what past climate models projected it would be,” said Hausfather. Those who oppose policies to limit the impacts of global heating have long sought to undermine the credibility of climate models. If the model projections are considered unreliable, they argue, then we do not know how urgent slowing global warming is. As a result, “climate models are unreliable” has become a popular myth propagated by climate deniers. The latest study adds to the body of evidence supporting the accuracy of climate models, and will be welcomed by those arguing that more aggressive climate policies are needed to avoid dangerous levels of global warming. The UN climate summit in Glasgow in 2020 will be crucial, as countries will be expected to commit to scaling up the emission reductions that were pledged in the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change..."

Climate Change is Causing Birds to Shrink, Study Suggests. Say what? BBC News has details: "As the climate warms, birds are shrinking and their wingspans are growing, according to a new study. Researchers analysed 70,716 specimens from 52 North American migratory bird species collected over 40 years. The birds had died after colliding with buildings in Chicago, Illinois. The authors say the study is the largest of its kind and that the findings are important to understanding how animals will adapt to climate change. "We found almost all of the species were getting smaller," said lead author Brian Weeks, an assistant professor at the school for environment and sustainability at the University of Michigan..."

Photo credit : "The researchers analysed 52 different species of migratory birds." The Field Museum.

Climate Change is Accelerating: "Things Are Getting Worse". Here's the intro to a story at The New York Times (paywall): "More devastating fires in California. Persistent drought in the Southwest. Record flooding in Europe and Africa. A heat wave, of all things, in Greenland. Climate change and its effects are accelerating, with climate related disasters piling up, season after season. “Things are getting worse,” said Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization, which on Tuesday issued its annual state of the global climate report, concluding a decade of what it called exceptional global heat. “It’s more urgent than ever to proceed with mitigation.” But reducing greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change will require drastic measures, Dr. Taalas said. “The only solution is to get rid of fossil fuels in power production, industry and transportation,” he said..."