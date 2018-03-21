Twin Cities snow depth has officially trickled to a trace — snowbanks in parking lots and drifts on lawns not withstanding — but any bare ground is likely to be covered with accumulating snow this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

“Confidence is growing for having plowable snow late Friday into Saturday,” the weather service said.

As for how much, that’s still uncertain, but the potential for several inches of plowable wet snow is highest in areas west of Interstate 35 and south of I-94, the weather service said.

Models suggest a 20 to 30 percent chance of 4 inches or more in the east metro up toward St. Cloud. That jumps to a 70 percent chance in an area from Willmar northwest to the Ortonville on the South Dakota border.

Snowfall in the 1- to 3-inch range is most likely for the metro area, the weather service said.

AccuWeather, however, is predicting a swath of 6 inches or more across much of North Dakota and “moderate to heavy wintry precipitation” across central Minnesota, including Minneapolis and Rochester.

Precipitation is likely to begin as rain Friday night before changing over to snow overnight. Snow is expected to continue Saturday morning, then mix with rain by noon before ending, the weather service said.

The storm won’t be the proverbial whopper synonymous with this weekend’s boys’ basketball state tournament, but it will push the metro close to the monthly snowfall average for March. So far 5.1 inches of snow has fallen in the Twin Cities. The average for the month of March is 10.2 inches, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

Behind the storm, temperatures will rise into the 40s on Sunday and Monday, with another chance of rain or snow Sunday night and Monday.