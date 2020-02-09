______________________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________
Plowable AM Snow For Southern Minnesota
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
I see Old Man Winter paid us a visit this morning. Good grief! Many across the southern half of the state will wake up to a wintry wonderland on Sunday, which when all is said and done could end up being close to 8 inches of plowable snow along I-90. Meanwhile, folks across the northern half of the state will be lucky to see a few flurries.
This potent clipper won't be with us long. In fact, skies will start clearing later today, just in time to catch a glimpse of the full "Snow" moon this evening. How fitting.
Interestingly, this month's full moon was only 1 day off from being considered a "supermoon", so the moon is indeed slightly larger and brighter than your regular full moon.
In other news, we've gained nearly 1.5 hours of daylight since the Winter Solstice on December 21st and we're gaining almost 3 minutes of daylight a day as we approach mid-February.
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook keeps us chillier than average over the next couple of weeks. However, meteorological spring is only 3 weeks from today!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Plowable snow for southern MN. Winds: NNW 10-15. High: 27.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: NNW 5. Low: 8.
MONDAY: Chilly start. Sunny skies. Winds: SW 7-12. High: 27.
TUESDAY: Patchy clouds. No travel concerns. Winds: WSW 7-12. Wake-up: 18. High: 28.
WEDNESDAY: Light snow develops. Minor coating possible. Winds: NNE 5-10. Wake-up: 21. High: 30.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler with lingering flurries. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 6. High: 15.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow overnight. Winds: SSE 8-13. Wake-up: 5. High: 20.
SATURDAY: Breezy. Chance of light snow. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 12. High: 23.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
February 9th
1899: The mercury plummets to -59 at Leech Lake Dam.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 9th
Average High: 27F (Record: 50F set in 2002)
Average Low: 10F (Record: -29F set in 1899)
Record Rainfall: 1.08" set in 1966
Record Snowfall: 5.0" set in 1905
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 9th
Sunrise: 7:23am
Sunset: 5:32pm
Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 9 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minute and 47 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 23 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for February 9th at Midnight
1.0 Days After Full "Snow" Moon
"1:33 a.m. CST Sunday - Usually the heaviest snows fall in this month. Hunting becomes very difficult, and hence to some tribes this was the Full Hunger Moon."
What's in the Night Sky?
"From around the world these two nights – February 8 and 9, 2020 – the moon will appear full to the eye as it lights up the eastern sky after sunset. In North America, we call the February full moon the Snow Moon or Hunger Moon. As dusk turns into darkness on February 8, watch for Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion, to follow the moon into the eastern sky around nightfall or early evening. Then, on February 9, note that the moon in its orbit has moved closer to the star Regulus on the sky’s dome. Have you heard that this weekend’s full moon is a supermoon? Some sources will say it is. Others will say it isn’t."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Sunday Weather Outlook
_______________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________________
2020 Tornado Watch Summary
Here's an interesting map. It shows all the Tornado Watches that have been issued by NOAA's SPC so far this year. Interestingly, there have been a total of 23 Tornado Watches, but a majority of them have been across the Gulf Coast States.
Tornado Probabilities for Early/Mid February
According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for Tornadoes during the early/middle part of February is typically across the Gulf Coast States and especially around the Lower Mississippi Valley (specifically in Mississippi).
_____________________________________________________________________
"The Quilters and Knitters Who Are Mapping Climate Change"
These crafters are visualizing temperature changes through their textiles. Last week, as January became February, I noticed that green shoots from the daffodils in my front yard in Ohio were already poking above the ground. On Sunday, writer Josie George shared a photo on Twitter of a scarf she had been knitting, with a daily row for the temperature and weather in her town. “It felt like a good way to engage with the changing climate and with the changing year,” she wrote. “A way to notice and not look away. In response to George’s viral Tweet, a number of knitters, cross-stitchers, and quilters shared their own projects. The idea of a temperature scarf, it turns out, is at least a half a decade old, and a whole lot of people are trying to chart the “new normal” in yarn. In 2015, Joan Sheldon, a marine scientist, knit a scarf depicting global average temperatures from the 1600s to the present. Last year, the St. Paul Star Tribune covered a knit-along called Weather or Knot, conducted by one of the city’s yarn stores, that asked knitters to make a temperature blanket or scarf; that knit-along was inspired by the Tempestry Project, a group founded in Washington state in 2017, that now has chapters across the country. Climate crafting, it seems, has come into its own."
_____________________________________________________________________________
"Warmer, wetter weather: Climate impacts on Illinois agriculture"
"More rain and increased temperatures are projected to become the norm in Illinois, the Illinois State Water Survey state climatologist said at the recent Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable. Climatologist Trent Ford spoke of weather trends and its impact on Illinois agriculture. “Impacts related to temperature change have actually been quite minimal in Illinois, especially relative to other places in the U.S. That is probably going to change in the next few decades,” Ford said. The statewide average temperature has increased in Illinois by about one-tenth of a degree Fahrenheit per decade between 1895 and 2018. The increase in winter and spring temperatures are much larger than that in the summer and fall. “When you look at the difference between maximum and daily minimum temperature, summertime daily maximum temperatures actually decreased over time. Mostly that is due to increased humidity,” Ford noted. An increase in the Prairie State’s average temperature will have both positive and negative impacts on agriculture."
_________________________________________________________________________
"Rising seas, wild weather threaten to drown U.S. airports by 2100"
"Some of the world’s busiest airports, including in U.S. cities such as New Orleans, Palm Springs in California and Key West, could be underwater by the end of the century if unchecked global warming pushes up sea levels, researchers said Wednesday. An analysis by the Washington-based World Resources Institute (WRI) found that with 1 meter (3.3 ft) of sea-level rise, an estimated 80 airports globally would be swamped by 2100. “If you step outside and throw a dart blindfolded, almost anything will be impacted by climate change, including airports,” said Noah Maghsadi, one of the authors. A 2019 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that sea levels could rise by about 60-110 cm if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase strongly. But even if the Paris Agreement goal to limit the planet’s temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times is met, the researchers estimated that 44 airports in low-lying areas could be flooded by likely sea-level rise of about half a meter."
_______________________________________________________________________
"Warmer weather, new pests threaten vineyards, wine industry"
"The state’s wine industry generates $2.1 billion in annual economic activity and over 27,930 jobs, according to the Michigan Craft Beverage Council. But climate change is damaging Michigan’s wineries and threatening those jobs, the industry group says. Wine quality is hugely sensitive to changes in the weather, with sudden frosts “lulling the plants into a false sense of security,” according to Peter Laing, the operations manager of Mawby Vineyards and Winery in Suttons Bay. However, unexpected frost isn’t the biggest climate-related worry facing wineries in the state. “The pest pressure is the most notable,” Laing said. “More wet, warm weather means a tougher fungal pressure, and warmer weather extends the range of more pests and heightens activity from native insects.” In the warmer months, yellowjackets are predators that consume other insects. When the weather gets colder, they switch to eating the sugary grapes. As the temperature increases and the weather gets wetter, pests like yellowjackets cansurvive more readily, according to Nikki Rothwell of the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center near Traverse City."
See more from Spartan News Room HERE:
________________________________________________________________________