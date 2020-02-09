Plowable AM Snow For Southern Minnesota

Super Snow Moon

I couldn't help but notice the full moon on Saturday night... it sure was bright! Apparently it was the Super Snow moon? It was close enough to perigee (closest orbit to earth) that it appeared bigger and brighter than most full moons.

(Image Credit: Todd Nelson)



Winter Storm Update

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service on the Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories across southern MN.

"HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED INTO SUNDAY ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA INTO WISCONSIN... A Winter Storm Warning has been issued into Sunday for much of southern Minnesota into Wisconsin. The warning is in effect along and south of a line from Montevideo to Hutchinson, to the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities, to Chippewa Falls. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 9 inches are expected in the warning area, and the heaviest snow will fall Sunday morning. Meanwhile, farther to the north, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for west central Minnesota into east central Minnesota and Wisconsin. The advisory includes Minneapolis and St Paul and northern suburbs. The advisory also covers the area from Morris and Willmar to St Cloud, to New Richmond, Rice Lake and Ladysmith. Totals in this area will vary from two to five inches. The heaviest snow will be Sunday morning, with snowfall rates of an inch per hour likely Sunday morning. In addition, winds will range from 15 to 30 mph in west central and south central Minnesota on Sunday, producing poor visibility in open country. Winds from central Minnesota to the Twin Cities and Wisconsin are expected to be from 10 to 20 mph."

____________________________________________________________________________ NOAA NDFD Snowfall Potential Here's NOAA's NDFD snowfall potential, which shows the heaviest snow falling south of the Twin Cities with some +8" tallies possible near Rochester. There will also be a pretty healthy spread from north to south across the suburbs, where some 2" to 4" tallies will be found from near St. Michael to Blaine to Forest Lake, while folks in the southern Metro from Shakopee to Lakeville to Cottage Grove could see +6" of plowable snow!

Snowy AM Sunday Ahead -- PM Clearing

The simulated radar across the Upper Midwest through 3PM Sunday shows a pretty potent clipper moving through the region. This system will be responsible for plowable snow from South Dakota, Southern Minnesota/Northern Iowa and into Wisconsin. Keep in mind that this will be a pretty quick hitting system with much of the snow ending in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin by midday or early afternoon.

Sunday Weather Outlook for the Twin Cities

It'll be a snowy start to our Sunday (from the Twin Cities south), where plowable snow will be likely! Note that most of the snow will wrap up around midday or early afternoon in the metro, so you should have ample time to shovel the driveway before Monday morning's commute. Temperatures will also be pretty close to average for this time of the year, so it should be a pretty 'comfortable' day for some outdoor fun in the fresh snow.

___________________________________________________________________________ Sunday Weather Outlook Here's the temperature outlook across the region for Sunday, February 9th, which suggests that temperatures will be running close to average in the Twin Cities, however, much of the rest of the state will be a little below average for this time of the year. It'll be a snowy start to the day, but skies will clear as we head through the afternoon and evening. ________________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Oulook

Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from February 15th - 21st, shows temps running below across much of the Western US including the Upper Midwest by mid month. Meanwhile, temps will be warmer than average for folks in the Southeastern US.

