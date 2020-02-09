Plowable AM Snow For Southern Minnesota

Super Snow Moon
 
I couldn't help but notice the full moon on Saturday night... it sure was bright! Apparently it was the Super Snow moon? It was close enough to perigee (closest orbit to earth) that it appeared bigger and brighter than most full moons. 
 
(Image Credit: Todd Nelson)

______________________________________________________________________
 
Winter Storm Update
 
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service on the Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories across southern MN.
 
"HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED INTO SUNDAY ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA INTO WISCONSIN... A Winter Storm Warning has been issued into Sunday for much of southern Minnesota into Wisconsin. The warning is in effect along and south of a line from Montevideo to Hutchinson, to the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities, to Chippewa Falls. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 9 inches are expected in the warning area, and the heaviest snow will fall Sunday morning. Meanwhile, farther to the north, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for west central Minnesota into east central Minnesota and Wisconsin. The advisory includes Minneapolis and St Paul and northern suburbs. The advisory also covers the area from Morris and Willmar to St Cloud, to New Richmond, Rice Lake and Ladysmith. Totals in this area will vary from two to five inches. The heaviest snow will be Sunday morning, with snowfall rates of an inch per hour likely Sunday morning. In addition, winds will range from 15 to 30 mph in west central and south central Minnesota on Sunday, producing poor visibility in open country. Winds from central Minnesota to the Twin Cities and Wisconsin are expected to be from 10 to 20 mph."
 
____________________________________________________________________________
 
NOAA NDFD Snowfall Potential
 
Here's NOAA's NDFD snowfall potential, which shows the heaviest snow falling south of the Twin Cities with some +8" tallies possible near Rochester. There will also be a pretty healthy spread from north to south across the suburbs, where some 2" to 4" tallies will be found from near St. Michael to Blaine to Forest Lake, while folks in the southern Metro from Shakopee to Lakeville to Cottage Grove could see +6" of plowable snow!
 

______________________________________________________________________
 
Snowy AM Sunday Ahead -- PM Clearing
 
The simulated radar across the Upper Midwest through 3PM Sunday shows a pretty potent clipper moving through the region. This system will be responsible for plowable snow from South Dakota, Southern Minnesota/Northern Iowa and into Wisconsin. Keep in mind that this will be a pretty quick hitting system with much of the snow ending in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin by midday or early afternoon.
 
_________________________________________________________________
 
Winter Storm Update
 
A fairly potent clipper will slide across southern Minnesota PM Saturday into Sunday with some plowable amounts likely from the Twin Cities south. A number of winter weather headlines have been posted across much of southern Minnesota through Sunday, where snowfall amounts of 4" to 8"+ can't be ruled out. Keep in mind that the heavies will likely fall south of the Twin Cities, but there appears to be a fairly decent snowfall spread across the metro. On the far northern side of the metro, there could be some 2" to 4" amounts, while on the far southern side of the metro there could be some +6" amounts.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Sunday Weather Outlook for the Twin Cities
 
It'll be a snowy start to our Sunday (from the Twin Cities south), where plowable snow will be likely! Note that most of the snow will wrap up around midday or early afternoon in the metro, so you should have ample time to shovel the driveway before Monday morning's commute. Temperatures will also be pretty close to average for this time of the year, so it should be a pretty 'comfortable' day for some outdoor fun in the fresh snow.
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Here's the temperature outlook across the region for Sunday, February 9th, which suggests that temperatures will be running close to average in the Twin Cities, however, much of the rest of the state will be a little below average for this time of the year. It'll be a snowy start to the day, but skies will clear as we head through the afternoon and evening.
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Oulook
 
Here's the extended temperture outlook through about mid month, which shows reading s
 
_____________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from February 15th - 21st, shows temps running below across much of the Western US including the Upper Midwest by mid month. Meanwhile, temps will be warmer than average for folks in the Southeastern US.
 
_______________________________________________________________________

Plowable AM Snow For Southern Minnesota
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

I see Old Man Winter paid us a visit this morning. Good grief! Many across the southern half of the state will wake up to a wintry wonderland on Sunday, which when all is said and done could end up being close to 8 inches of plowable snow along I-90. Meanwhile, folks across the northern half of the state will be lucky to see a few flurries.

This potent clipper won't be with us long. In fact, skies will start clearing later today, just in time to catch a glimpse of the full "Snow" moon this evening. How fitting.

Interestingly, this month's full moon was only 1 day off from being considered a "supermoon", so the moon is indeed slightly larger and brighter than your regular full moon.

In other news, we've gained nearly 1.5 hours of daylight since the Winter Solstice on December 21st and we're gaining almost 3 minutes of daylight a day as we approach mid-February.

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook keeps us chillier than average over the next couple of weeks. However, meteorological spring is only 3 weeks from today!

_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Plowable snow for southern MN. Winds: NNW 10-15. High: 27.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: NNW 5. Low: 8.

MONDAY: Chilly start. Sunny skies. Winds: SW 7-12. High: 27.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds. No travel concerns. Winds: WSW 7-12. Wake-up: 18. High: 28.

WEDNESDAY: Light snow develops. Minor coating possible. Winds: NNE 5-10. Wake-up: 21. High: 30.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler with lingering flurries. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 6. High: 15.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow overnight. Winds: SSE 8-13. Wake-up: 5. High: 20.

SATURDAY: Breezy. Chance of light snow. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 12. High: 23.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
February 9th

1899: The mercury plummets to -59 at Leech Lake Dam.
_________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 9th

Average High: 27F (Record: 50F set in 2002)
Average Low: 10F (Record: -29F set in 1899)

Record Rainfall: 1.08" set in 1966
Record Snowfall: 5.0" set in 1905
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 9th

Sunrise: 7:23am
Sunset: 5:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 9 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minute and 47 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 23 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for February 9th at Midnight
1.0 Days After Full "Snow" Moon

"1:33 a.m. CST Sunday - Usually the heaviest snows fall in this month. Hunting becomes very difficult, and hence to some tribes this was the Full Hunger Moon."

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"From around the world these two nights – February 8 and 9, 2020 – the moon will appear full to the eye as it lights up the eastern sky after sunset. In North America, we call the February full moon the Snow Moon or Hunger Moon. As dusk turns into darkness on February 8, watch for Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion, to follow the moon into the eastern sky around nightfall or early evening. Then, on February 9, note that the moon in its orbit has moved closer to the star Regulus on the sky’s dome. Have you heard that this weekend’s full moon is a supermoon? Some sources will say it is. Others will say it isn’t."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Sunday. Keep in mind that some folks in the Central and Southern Plains are coming off of recent wintry weather that cause some major travel issues. Temps were quite a bit cooler than average last week as well, so Sunday temps will feel quite a bit warmer than it did just a few days ago! However, Denver will only warm into the upper 20s, which will be nearly -15F to -20F below average.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Sunday National Weather Map
 
Here's the national weather map for Sunday, February 9th, which shows a fairly active setup in the Central US through the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast. Wintry precipitation will be found generally north of St. Louis, MO, while scattered showers and storms will be possible farther south.
 
__________________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the national weather outlook from PM Saturday into early next week. Note the potent clipper moving through the Upper Midwest late Saturday into Sunday, which will be responsible for areas of plowable snow there. Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop on the southern flank of this system, which could lead to another round of excessive rainfall and flooding across the Southern US.
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
It appears that another round of heavy rainfall will fall across the Gulf Coast States as we head through the next 3 to 7 days. Keep in mind that some of these areas saw significant rainfall and flash flooding last week, so any addittional heavy rain could further exacerbate the flood potential over the coming days. Meanwhile, areas of precipitation will continue across parts of the Southwestern US, which is could news because moderate to severe drought continues across parts of the Four-Corners region. 
 

_______________________________________________________________________
 
Significant Rainfall Potential Through Next Week
 
Here's the extended precipitation forecast from the ECMWF (European Model) through mid February, which shows another round of excessive rainfall across the Gulf Coast States. According to this model, there could be some fairly widespread 3" to 6" tallies (or higher), which will likely lead to more flooding after last weeks heavy rain event.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Wet Start to 2020 in the Southeast
 
Here's a look at how much precipitation has already fallen so far this year (since January 1st). Keep in mind that some of these locations are already in the top 10 wettest starts to any year on record like Jackson, MS (2nd wettest start to any year on record), Birmingham, AL (3rd wettest start to any year on record) and Atlanta, GA (9th wettest start to any year on record). Again, many locations within this area are several inches above average so far this year and there's more rain on the way over the next 7 days!
 
 

 
 
2020 Tornado Reports So Far Through February 7th
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there have been 127 tornado reports so far this year through February 7th, most of which have been across the Southern US and the Gulf Coast States. The farthest north Tornado ocurred in Ohio on January 11th. According to NOAA's SPC, there have already been 8 tornado fatalies so far this year. 
 


_______________________________________________________________________

2020 Tornado Watch Summary

Here's an interesting map. It shows all the Tornado Watches that have been issued by NOAA's SPC so far this year. Interestingly, there have been a total of 23 Tornado Watches, but a majority of them have been across the Gulf Coast States.

Tornado Probabilities for Early/Mid February

According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for Tornadoes during the early/middle part of February is typically across the Gulf Coast States and especially around the Lower Mississippi Valley (specifically in Mississippi).


_____________________________________________________________________
Climate Stories
 
(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)
 

"The Quilters and Knitters Who Are Mapping Climate Change"

These crafters are visualizing temperature changes through their textiles. Last week, as January became February, I noticed that green shoots from the daffodils in my front yard in Ohio were already poking above the ground. On Sunday, writer Josie George shared a photo on Twitter of a scarf she had been knitting, with a daily row for the temperature and weather in her town. “It felt like a good way to engage with the changing climate and with the changing year,” she wrote. “A way to notice and not look away. In response to George’s viral Tweet, a number of knitters, cross-stitchers, and quilters shared their own projects. The idea of a temperature scarf, it turns out, is at least a half a decade old, and a whole lot of people are trying to chart the “new normal” in yarn. In 2015, Joan Sheldon, a marine scientist, knit a scarf depicting global average temperatures from the 1600s to the present. Last year, the St. Paul Star Tribune covered a knit-along called Weather or Knot, conducted by one of the city’s yarn stores, that asked knitters to make a temperature blanket or scarf; that knit-along was inspired by the Tempestry Project, a group founded in Washington state in 2017, that now has chapters across the country. Climate crafting, it seems, has come into its own."

See more from Slate HERE:

_____________________________________________________________________________

"Warmer, wetter weather: Climate impacts on Illinois agriculture"

"More rain and increased temperatures are projected to become the norm in Illinois, the Illinois State Water Survey state climatologist said at the recent Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable. Climatologist Trent Ford spoke of weather trends and its impact on Illinois agriculture. “Impacts related to temperature change have actually been quite minimal in Illinois, especially relative to other places in the U.S. That is probably going to change in the next few decades,” Ford said. The statewide average temperature has increased in Illinois by about one-tenth of a degree Fahrenheit per decade between 1895 and 2018. The increase in winter and spring temperatures are much larger than that in the summer and fall. “When you look at the difference between maximum and daily minimum temperature, summertime daily maximum temperatures actually decreased over time. Mostly that is due to increased humidity,” Ford noted. An increase in the Prairie State’s average temperature will have both positive and negative impacts on agriculture."

See more from AgriNews HERE:

_________________________________________________________________________

"Rising seas, wild weather threaten to drown U.S. airports by 2100"

"Some of the world’s busiest airports, including in U.S. cities such as New Orleans, Palm Springs in California and Key West, could be underwater by the end of the century if unchecked global warming pushes up sea levels, researchers said Wednesday. An analysis by the Washington-based World Resources Institute (WRI) found that with 1 meter (3.3 ft) of sea-level rise, an estimated 80 airports globally would be swamped by 2100. “If you step outside and throw a dart blindfolded, almost anything will be impacted by climate change, including airports,” said Noah Maghsadi, one of the authors. A 2019 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that sea levels could rise by about 60-110 cm if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase strongly. But even if the Paris Agreement goal to limit the planet’s temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times is met, the researchers estimated that 44 airports in low-lying areas could be flooded by likely sea-level rise of about half a meter."

See more from Reuters HERE:

_______________________________________________________________________

"Warmer weather, new pests threaten vineyards, wine industry"

"The state’s wine industry generates $2.1 billion in annual economic activity and over 27,930 jobs, according to the Michigan Craft Beverage Council.  But climate change is damaging Michigan’s wineries and threatening those jobs, the industry group says. Wine quality is hugely sensitive to changes in the weather, with sudden frosts “lulling the plants into a false sense of security,” according to Peter Laing, the operations manager of Mawby Vineyards and Winery in Suttons Bay. However, unexpected frost isn’t the biggest climate-related worry facing wineries in the state. “The pest pressure is the most notable,” Laing said. “More wet, warm weather means a tougher fungal pressure, and warmer weather extends the range of more pests and heightens activity from native insects.” In the warmer months, yellowjackets are predators that consume other insects. When the weather gets colder, they switch to eating the sugary grapes. As the temperature increases and the weather gets wetter, pests like yellowjackets cansurvive more readily, according to Nikki Rothwell of the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center near Traverse City."

See more from Spartan News Room HERE:
________________________________________________________________________

 
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

