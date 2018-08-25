PLOVER, Wis. — The husband of a woman who disappeared from her Plover home in 2017 has been arrested.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Jason Sypher was arrested Friday on anticipated charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
Krista Sypher was 44 years old on March 20, 2017 when Jason Sypher reported that she hadn't been seen in a week.
The last known time anyone saw her was in the early morning hours of March 13, 2017, at her home.
Plover Police Chief Dan Ault says Jason Sypher will make a court appearance on Monday.
Ault says would not answer the question of whether police have found Krisa Sypher's remains.
