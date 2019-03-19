PLOVER, Wis. — Officials say a Plover church is a total loss following a fire.
Authorities say no one was inside the Springs United Methodist Church when the fire broke out Monday. Fire officials say the blaze apparently started in the attic.
Members of the congregation say the church recently celebrated more than 150 years of service in the community. Church member Beverly West tells WSAW-TV there are families who are second, third or even fourth generation members.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Delaware mayor says Irish slavery retweet was mistake
A Delaware mayor says it was an "innocent mistake" when he shared a post echoing white nationalist views on Twitter.
Movies
Filmmaker David Lynch teaching a class on creativity
According to filmmaker David Lynch, all it takes are 70 ideas to make a feature film.
Variety
Edmunds compares the Chevrolet Blazer and Honda Passport
Chevrolet and Honda make popular small and large crossover SUVs but have long lacked a choice in the middle. Interestingly, both companies decided to fill…
Variety
Plover church destroyed by fire
Officials say a Plover church is a total loss following a fire.
Variety
NY mulls medication-assisted opioid treatment in all lockups
Laura Levine says she never smoked a cigarette or touched a drink until age 35. Then the mother of five tried heroin, and she was hooked.