PRAGUE — World No. 8 Karolina Pliskova has been ruled out of the Czech Republic team in the Fed Cup final against the defending champion United States next weekend due to calf muscle and wrist injuries.
The Czech team says Pliskova was injured last week during the WTA Finals in Singapore, where she lost to Sloane Stephens of the United States in the semifinals.
She was replaced by rookie Barbora Krejcikova. Krejcikova and the already selected Katerina Siniakova form the world No. 1-ranked doubles team.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Barbora Strycova are also on the team for the final on an indoor hard-court in Prague from Nov. 10-11.
It's the sixth final for the Czechs in eight years.
