TIANJIN, China — Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka both moved closer to a spot in the WTA Finals by reaching the quarterfinals at the Tianjin Open on Wednesday.
The top-seeded Pliskova beat Polona Hercog 6-1, 6-2, while the fourth-seeded Sabalenka defeated Magda Linette 6-1, 6-3.
Pliskova, who saved the one break point she faced in the final game of the match, is 4-1 against Hercog and now in eighth place in the race to qualify for Singapore.
Sabalenka is trying to qualify for the year-end WTA Finals for the first time.
Also, fifth-seeded Hsieh Su-Wei defeated Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, and sixth-seeded Petra Martic ousted Chinese wild-card entry Liu Fangzhou 1-6, 6-0, 6-1.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Geraint Thomas' Tour de France trophy stolen at cycling show
Team Sky says the Tour de France trophy won by Geraint Thomas has been stolen from a cycling show in Britain.
Sports
Pliskova and Sabalenka reach Tianjin Open quarterfinals
Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka both moved closer to a spot in the WTA Finals by reaching the quarterfinals at the Tianjin Open on Wednesday.
Golf
Justin Thomas aims to win 3 out of 4 years in Malaysia
Justin Thomas returns this week to the scene of his first PGA Tour win in 2015, and where he repeated as champion a year later.
Nation
Red Sox hold off Yanks in Game 4, face Astros in ALCS
Eduardo Nunez charged Gleyber Torres' four-hopper toward third base and whipped the ball across the diamond . Steve Pearce stretched, falling on his chest for a sprawling catch. The umpire signaled: "Out!"
Twins
Out at home: Yankees eliminated by rival Red Sox in ALDS
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees couldn't wait to get back home.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.