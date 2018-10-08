TIANJIN, China — Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova needed six match points to beat Varvara Lepchenko 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 and advance to the second round of the Tianjin Open on Monday.

Pliskova will next face Polona Hercog, who defeated Lara Arruabarrena 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Also, Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova beat 2014 champion Alison Riske 5-7, 6-1, 7-5, fifth-seeded Hsieh Su-Wei beat Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (4), 7-5, and Magda Linette defeated Evgeniya Rodina 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.