NEENAH, Wis. _ Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $72.7 million.

The Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 96 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $771.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Plexus said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million to $790 million.

Plexus shares have decreased 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $54.48, a decrease of almost 7 percent in the last 12 months.

