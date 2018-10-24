NEENAH, Wis. _ Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $72.7 million.
The Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 96 cents per share.
The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $771.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $13 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.87 billion.
For the current quarter ending in January, Plexus said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million to $790 million.
Plexus shares have decreased 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $54.48, a decrease of almost 7 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLXS
