Plenty of Cold But Not Much Snow

"A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Coincide With a Supermoon This Sunday Night"

"Here comes a total lunar eclipse and supermoon, all wrapped into one. The moon, Earth and sun will line up this weekend for the only total lunar eclipse this year and next. At the same time, the moon will be ever so closer to Earth and appear slightly bigger and brighter than usual — a supermoon. “This one is particularly good,” said Rice University astrophysicist Patrick Hartigan. “It not only is a supermoon and it’s a total eclipse, but the total eclipse also lasts pretty long. It’s about an hour.” The whole eclipse starts Sunday night or early Monday, depending on location , and will take about three hours."

Super Blood Wolf Moon Viewing Times & Live Stream !!

If you're interested in viewing the full lunar eclipse, check out the times below. Note that the maximum eclipse around 11:12 PM, when the moon will appear red (aka Blood Moon).

Here's the GFS (American Model) snowfall potential through the middle part of next week, which suggests some shovelable snow potential across much of the southern two-thirds of the state. Stay tuned!

Our next snow chance rolls in early next week with what looks like our first coating of snow across the Twin Cities in quite some time. Plan on slow commutes early next week as this system rolls through.

Here's are the coldest wind chills expected on Sunday. Note that folks up north could be in the -20s to -40s range once again, while the Twin Cities could be in the -10s to -20s range. It will definitely be another cold day, bundle up!

High temps on Sunday will still be quite a bit cold across the region , especially across northern MN where high temps will only warm into the single digits (nearly -15F to -20F below average). The Twin Cities will only warm into the low/mid teen, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average.

If you can believe it, we've set a new record here in the Twin Cities for the latest first sub-zero temperature on record. The record at MSP was January 18th, which occurred 3 times in 1889, 2002 and more recently in 2012. Sunday morning (January 20th) should be our first potential sub-zero temperature of the season this weekend.

Ice Safety Reminder

Recent mild December weather has made for fairly unsafe ice condtions across parts of the state. The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!

"One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Parts Of The Northeast Through The Weekend"

Praedictix Briefing : Saturday, January 19 th , 2019

Winter weather is impacting parts of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley this morning, with another area of wintry weather across parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas. Snowfall totals have been as high as 15” across parts of southern Minnesota where the snow had come to an end.

Snow and ice will continue to impact the Ohio Valley and spread into the Northeast throughout the day. This snow will continue, heavily at times, across the Northeast into Sunday before finally starting to taper off.

While several inches of snow will be possible into Sunday across the Ohio Valley, the heaviest totals will fall across parts of eastern Ohio into New England. In eastern Ohio, totals up to a foot will be possible. From central Pennsylvania into Maine, snowfall totals of 1-2+ feet are possible.

We will also be watching an icing threat with this snowstorm, with areas in parts of the Appalachians, across eastern Pennsylvania into northern New Jersey, and across parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and eastern Massachusetts potentially seeing a quarter inch or more of ice.

A state of emergency has been declared ahead of this snowstorm in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In Pennsylvania, there is a ban on all commercial traffic on most interstates (except I-95) from noon today to noon Sunday.

Snow Continues To Impact The Central And Eastern U.S. Snow will continue to fall across parts of the central U.S. today (as far south as parts of northern Arkansas), moving into the Northeast and New England throughout the day. This snow will continue, heavily at times, across the Northeast into Sunday before finally starting to taper off. We will also have to watch the ice potential tonight from the Ohio Valley into parts of southern New England, and once again tomorrow across parts of the Northeast.

Winter Weather Concerns. Due to the potential of snow and ice with this winter storm, numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from the Midwest into New England. Some of the cities under alerts this morning for this system include:

Fort Smith, AR : Winter Weather Advisory through 6 PM tonight for snow up to 2” and a light glaze of ice.

: Winter Weather Advisory through 6 PM tonight for snow up to 2” and a light glaze of ice. St. Louis, MO : Winter Weather Advisory through 9 PM tonight for 2-3” of snow.

: Winter Weather Advisory through 9 PM tonight for 2-3” of snow. Chicago, IL : Winter Storm Warning until Noon today for a total of 5-9" of snow.

: Winter Storm Warning until Noon today for a total of 5-9" of snow. Milwaukee, WI : Winter Storm Warning until Midnight tonight for a total of 5-9" of snow.

: Winter Storm Warning until Midnight tonight for a total of 5-9" of snow. Indianapolis, IN : Winter Storm Warning until 4 AM Sunday for 3-5" of snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice.

: Winter Storm Warning until 4 AM Sunday for 3-5" of snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Louisville, KY : Winter Storm Warning from 4 PM today to 7 AM Sunday for 4-6” of snow.

: Winter Storm Warning from 4 PM today to 7 AM Sunday for 4-6” of snow. Cleveland, OH : Winter Storm Warning until 4 AM Monday for 6-11" of snow through Sunday morning, with lighter lake effect snow Sunday and Sunday Night.

: Winter Storm Warning until 4 AM Monday for 6-11" of snow through Sunday morning, with lighter lake effect snow Sunday and Sunday Night. Pittsburgh, PA : Winter Storm Warning from 10 AM Saturday to 10 AM Sunday for 4-9” of snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice.

: Winter Storm Warning from 10 AM Saturday to 10 AM Sunday for 4-9” of snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Buffalo, NY : Winter Storm Warning from 10 AM Saturday to 6 PM Sunday for 8-14" of snow.

: Winter Storm Warning from 10 AM Saturday to 6 PM Sunday for 8-14" of snow. Albany, NY : Winter Storm Warning from 4 PM Saturday to 4 PM Sunday for 10-20" of snow.

: Winter Storm Warning from 4 PM Saturday to 4 PM Sunday for 10-20" of snow. Baltimore, MD : Winter Weather Advisory from 1 PM to 9 PM today for up to an inch of snow and less than a tenth of an inch of ice.

: Winter Weather Advisory from 1 PM to 9 PM today for up to an inch of snow and less than a tenth of an inch of ice. New York City, NY : Winter Weather Advisory from 4 PM today to 4 AM Sunday for 1-3” of snow and a light glaze of ice.

: Winter Weather Advisory from 4 PM today to 4 AM Sunday for 1-3” of snow and a light glaze of ice. Boston, MA : Winter Weather Advisory from 4 PM Saturday to 7 PM Sunday for 4-6" of snow and up to a quarter inch of ice.

: Winter Weather Advisory from 4 PM Saturday to 7 PM Sunday for 4-6" of snow and up to a quarter inch of ice. Portland, ME: Winter Storm Warning from 7 PM Saturday to 1 AM Monday for 14-18" of snow.

Snowfall Potential. Across the Ohio Valley several inches of snow is still possible today into Sunday. The greatest totals across this area will be across parts of Ohio, where totals of up to a foot will be possible in eastern parts of the state. The heaviest snow over the next couple days, however, will be from central Pennsylvania northeastward through New England, where 1-2+ feet of snow will be possible. Closer to the I-95 corridor from southern New England into New York City, snowfall totals are expected to be lower due to precipitation changing over to sleet, freezing rain, and rain at times during the system. This heavy snow - along with gusty winds over 30 mph at times - could cause some power outages. This heavy snow will also impact travel across the region.

Ice Potential. A swath of ice is still expected with this system as well, especially across parts of the Ohio Valley into New England. Some of the heaviest expected ice accumulations are possible in parts of the Appalachians, across eastern Pennsylvania into northern New Jersey, and across parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and eastern Massachusetts. In these areas mentioned, a quarter inch or more of ice is possible. There will be the risk of power outages across the region that sees the heaviest ice accumulation, with slick roads possible wherever enough ice falls to accumulate on roadways.

Chicago Snow Potential. In Chicago, an additional 1-3” of snow is expected to fall with this system through the midday hours today, with overall storm total snowfall totals of 5-9”. However, snow will still continue into Sunday due to lake effect snow with an additional 3-6” possible. Therefore, overall additional snow from today into Sunday could be over 6” near the lake.

New York Snow And Ice. In New York City, precipitation will start off as snow during the late afternoon hours today, turning over to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain late this evening and then all rain (some of it heavy at times) after midnight tonight. Rain will continue into Sunday before temperatures crash, helping change precipitation to freezing rain in the afternoon hours and causing wet surfaces to quickly freeze over. Overall snow and sleet accumulations of 1-3" will be possible in New York City, with some slight icing possible as well this evening and Sunday afternoon. Better chances of accumulating snow and ice will occur west and north of town.

Coastal Flood Concerns. We will also be watching the potential of minor to moderate coastal flooding Sunday morning near high tide along the New England and Long Island coasts. Due to this potential, Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories have been issued, with inundation of up to 3 feet possible.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

