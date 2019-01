Plenty of Cold But Not Much Snow

_________________________________________________________________________

"Climate Change’s Giant Impact on the Economy: 4 Key Issues"

"Many of the big economic questions in coming decades will come down to just how extreme the weather will be, and how to value the future versus the present. By now, it’s clear that climate change poses environmental risks beyond anything seen in the modern age. But we’re only starting to come to grips with the potential economic effects. Using increasingly sophisticated modeling, researchers are calculating how each tenth of a degree of global warming is likely to play out in economic terms. Their projections carry large bands of uncertainty, because of the vagaries of human behavior and the remaining questions about how quickly the planet will respond to the buildup of greenhouse gases. A government report in November raised the prospect that a warmer planet could mean a big hit to G.D.P. in the coming decades."

"Quick, make a wish! Satellite is sent into space which will create the world's first artificial meteor shower and provide on-demand SHOOTING STARS for the super-rich"

"Tokyo-based ALE claim fake meteor showers are longer and better than real ones. Pricing remains confidential but is expected to be at least several million pounds. Pellets less than a half inch in size will be destined to burn up in the atmosphere. They can be dropped at a specific place and at a specific time at the behest of wealthy clients A Japanese firm has sent a satellite into space to help create the world's first artificial meteor showers. The spacecraft, about the size of a large backpack, has been sent into orbit attached to Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)'s Epsilon Rocket #4 to test the feasibility of man-made meteor showers.The launch lays the foundations for the possibility of on-demand shooting stars by early 2020. Medium-sized metallic pellets less than a half inch in diameter will burn up in the Earth's atmosphere at a specific time at the behest of paying customers."



______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________

"The most dangerous climate feedback loop is speeding up"

"In Siberia, the carbon-rich permafrost warmed by 1.6°F in just the last decade. The carbon-rich permafrost warmed “in all permafrost zones on Earth” from 2007 to 2016, according to a new study. Most ominously, Siberian permafrost at depths of up to 30 feet warmed a remarkable 1.6°F (0.9°C) in those 10 years, the researchers found. The permafrost, or tundra, is soil that stays below freezing (32°F) for at least two years. Permafrost warming can “amplify global climate change, because when frozen sediments thaw it unlocks soil organic carbon,” warns the study, which was released Wednesday by the journal Nature Communications. The thawing releases not only carbon dioxide but also methane (CH4) — a far more potent greenhouse gas — thereby further warming the planet. And as the planet continues to warm, more permafrost will melt, releasing even more greenhouse gases in a continuous feedback loop."



___________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________

"An aurora named Steve: Experts explain what creates the northern lights"

"When the Valley winds hit just right and clear the cloud cover, you may be able to see a spectacular display of light that is not caused by any human. Since technological advancements a half century ago, scientists are discovering more and more about the aurora borealis, or northern lights. Katherine Rawlins, a particle astrophysicist who teaches physics and astronomy at the University of Alaska Anchorage, offers some explanation on why that happens. The sun constantly spits out particles that make their way towards earth’s atmosphere. “There can be periods where it’s especially active or where it hiccups a big burp of particles all at once. When those particles get here, they’re charged so they feel forces from earth's magnetic field. Most of the charged particles get diverted away from the earth, but there are a few places where the orientation of the magnetic field is coming straight out or into earth and the charged particles spiral around that field,” Rawlins said. “Most get deflected, but near the poles some don’t… Take an atom of oxygen or a particle and bombard it with a charged particle from the sun, it glows.”

_____________________________________________________________________________

"World's oceans absorbed the same amount of heat last year as 150 MILLION 'Little Boy' atomic bombs that destroyed Hiroshima"

"Last year the world's oceans absorbed the same amount of heat as 150million Hiroshima bombs, a new study claims. Scientists also found 2018 was the worst year for ocean warming since records began in the 1950s. The top 6,500 feet (2,000 metres) of ocean absorbed 19.67 x 10²² Joules of energy, 388 times more than the total electricity generated in China during 2017.Following 2018 as the hottest oceanic years on record are 2017, 2015, 2016 and 2014, in descending order."

_______________________________________________________________________________

"FOR NERVOUS CALIFORNIANS, FIRE-PROOFING IS A NEW OBSESSION"

"On a crisp winter morning, while my daughters lingered over pancakes with their grandparents, I drove a couple of miles past houses nestled among incense cedars, Ponderosa pines, and Douglas firs. I couldn’t help imagining those trees roaring with flames, because I was going to watch the neighbors set a patch of land on fire. I grew up here, in Nevada City, California, about halfway between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe in the northern foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Like many of our neighbors, my family came for the forest, but with the forest comes forest fires. And in the last few years, it seems like all of the West has been on fire. A quarter mile up a steep driveway, where the rising sun illuminated a panorama of wooded ridgelines, I met Dario Davidson, a retired forester wearing a grubby baseball hat and well-worn leather gloves. He was there to conduct a controlled burn, a way of clearing out the underbrush and leaves that provide tinder to wildfires. In one hand he picked up what looked like a low-key flamethrower, called a drip can, and with the other, he flicked a lighter until the mixture of gasoline and diesel at its wick flared. Then he tipped the can forward and dribbled out a line of flaming fuel onto the forest floor."



______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________

