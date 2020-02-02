ABILENE, Texas — Joe Pleasant scored 19 points as Abilene Christian defeated Incarnate Word 72-58 on Saturday night. Payten Ricks added 18 points for the Wildcats, while Clay Gayman chipped in 15.
Vincent Miszkiewicz had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (5-16, 2-8 Southland Conference). Dwight Murray Jr. added 11 points. Des Balentine had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Abilene Christian (12-9, 7-3) faces Northwestern State on the road on Wednesday. Incarnate Word takes on Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday.
