NEW YORK — The promoter of a failed Bahamas music festival is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges.
Billy McFarland was due in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday afternoon.
McFarland was charged last year with using fake documents to trick investors of the Fyre Festival.
The festival was promoted as an ultra-luxurious event on the Bahamian island of Exuma over two weekends in April and May.
Customers hoping to see Blink-182 and the hip hop act Migos arrived to learn music acts were canceled. Their upscale accommodations and gourmet food consisted of white tents and cheese sandwiches.
McFarland's attorney declined to comment.
McFarland has been free on $300,000 bail since his June arrest.
