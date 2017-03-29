A southeastern Minnesota man has admitted to driving drunk with a revoked license when he strayed into the oncoming lane on a fall afternoon and fatally struck a motorcyclist, then drove away and fought with officers until he could be subdued.

Josh D. Hansen, 35, of Kellogg, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Wabasha County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Chris R. Nelson, 34, of Eyota, Minn., on Oct. 2 along Hwy. 42 near Plainview.

Hansen made what is called a Norgaard plea, which defendants make when contending that intoxication or amnesia prevents them from recalling what they are alleged to have done. He remains jailed ahead of sentencing on May 30.

Moments before Nelson died, he told emergency responders his name and that the SUV had hit him. Nelson died at the scene, leaving behind a wife of seven years and two daughters.

Hansen also ran into a car heading the other way, but the couple in that vehicle escaped injury, according to the State Patrol.

Once an officer and a sheriff’s deputy caught up to Hansen in his SUV, they noted that he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and watery eyes. Hansen tried to fend off the officers and at one point spit in the deputy’s face.

Hansen, whose driver’s license has been revoked since July 12, 2016, has a criminal history that includes a steady slew of offenses spanning virtually his entire adult life, many involving alcohol. He’s been convicted twice of drunken driving, as well as being found guilty of driving after having his license revoked.

He also has four assault convictions and was caught drinking alcohol six times in 18 months before he turned 21.