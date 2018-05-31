COLUMBUS, Ohio — A guilty plea is expected from a man charged with providing the gun used to kill two Ohio police officers.
Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Gerald Lawson, of suburban Cleveland, bought the handgun that 31-year-old Quentin Smith used in the February slayings of Westerville officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.
A record of a plea agreement was filed in federal court last week and Judge Edmund Sargus scheduled a change of plea hearing for Thursday. The U.S. attorney's office declined comment until the hearing. A message was left for Lawson's attorney.
A criminal complaint says Smith gave Lawson the money to buy the gun last summer along with $100 for completing the transaction. Smith wasn't allowed to have weapons because of a previous burglary conviction.
