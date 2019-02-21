DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man who admitted to the rape, murder and dismemberment of a 14-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital for high blood pressure, and his plea hearing was interrupted again.
Jacob Sullivan was in the courthouse Thursday when he complained of a headache. Medical personnel rushed him to the hospital after finding his blood pressure was high.
Prosecutors say Sullivan raped and killed Grace Packer in a plot with her adoptive mother. Sara Packer's lawyer says she intends to plead guilty in the case.
Sullivan first entered a guilty plea on Tuesday , but was hospitalized several hours into the proceeding with high blood pressure. A winter storm closed the courthouse on Wednesday.
A judge must accept Sullivan's plea for it to become official. Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.
