The out-of-town scoreboard was an ally of the Wild’s Saturday night, and now the team has a chance to move into a playoff spot for the first time since Dec.6 with a win Sunday against the Capitals at Xcel Energy Center.

“It would mean a lot,” winger Zach Parise said. “We got some help last night. It hasn’t happened often for us. So, I think it’d mean a lot to finally get into that spot with how hard we’ve worked to get here, to rebound from a slow start to the year. It would mean a lot. The door’s open to keep climbing, too. It’s going to be a fun stretch.”

Not much changed in the Western Conference playoff picture while the Wild was idle Saturday.

Nashville, Calgary and Winnipeg lost in regulation, with Arizona the only team in the wild card mix that won. The Coyotes are now tied with the Jets and Predators at 72 points, but Nashville is in the second wild card seed because it’s played the fewest games. The Wild is just a point behind at 71.

“It would mean we’d have success tonight, and then we’ll see what happens,” interim coach Dean Evason said.

Against Washington, the Wild is expected to roll out the same lineup that swept a two-game road trip in Detroit and Columbus. That means goalie Alex Stalock will make a fourth straight start. He’s 9-2-1 with a 1.91 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and three shutouts since Jan.16.

“We’re not worried,” Evason said about Stalock getting fatigued. “These are elite, elite athletes.”

Projected lineup:

Gerald Mayhew-Eric Staal-Kevin Fiala

Marcus Foligno-Alex Galchenyuk-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Joel Eriksson Ek-Jordan Greenway

Ryan Donato-Mikko Koivu-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Brad Hunt-Greg Pateryn

Alex Stalock

Key numbers:

6: Shutouts this season for the Wild, tied for the second most in the NHL.

3: Straight multi-point games for winger Kevin Fiala.

4: Goals in the last five games for defenseman Jared Spurgeon.

4: Games this season in which the Wild has recorded seven-plus goals.

3: Assists for defenseman Jonas Brodin over his last three games.

About the Capitals:

Washington is sitting atop the Metropolitan Division with 84 points, but the Capitals have been up and down of late. They were shut out 3-0 by the Jets Thursday in Winnipeg. Before that, the Capitals had dropped four straight before winning two in a row. Winger Alex Ovechkin’s 43 goals rank third in the NHL. John Carlson’s 72 points pace all defensemen.