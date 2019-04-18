In honor of Monday's "Earth Day" the Delano-based playground-equipment maker Landscape Structures Inc has pledged to plant another 33,800 trees.

The effort is being done in partnership with American Forests and is expected to offset the manufacturer's carbon footprint for the year.

Landscape Structures has been planting trees as an environmental protection effort since 2008. The maker of colorful slides, ladders, tunnels and climbing domes planted 276,761 trees during the past 10 years. Its newest pledge, announced Wednesday, will shoot it over the 310,000 mark.

Landscape Structures, which operates a separate "green" program that recycles the company's steel, aluminum and plastic scrap, is an ESOP company owned by more than 300 employees.