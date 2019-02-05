The 2017 Players Championship winner Si Woo Kim and eight-time PGA Tour winner K.J. Choi, the 2011 Players Championship titlist, are among the early international players committed to play in the inaugural 3M Open, July 1-7 at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Fellow South Koreans Whee Kim, Sung Kang and K.H. Lee also have joined them in deciding to play that week.

They join world fifth-ranked Bryson DeChambeau and defending Masters champion Patrick Reed, who previously committed to play. Players have until June 28 — the Friday afternoon before tournament week — to commit and can withdraw at any time.

Lehman signs on as tournament ambassador

Minnesota’s own Tom Lehman — the 1996 British Open champion, a five-time PGA Tour winner and PGA Tour Champions player — will serve as tournament ambassador, the tournament also announced Tuesday. He’ll host tournament events throughout the week, which includes a July 4 start and a Zac Brown Band concert and fireworks display after Friday’s second round on July 5.

A course designer who consulted on the original TPC Twin Cities layout, Lehman supervised changes made to narrow, lengthen and toughen the course for Minnesota’s first PGA Tour event in 50 years.