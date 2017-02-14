Well that didn't take long. Playboy is stripping down. Again. After a nudity-free year, the magazine will again run pictures of naked women in an attempt to normalize nakedness.

On Monday, with the release of its March-April issue, Playboy announced the move and celebrated the reversal on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #NakedIsNormal.

Cooper Hefner, Playboy‘s chief creative officer and Hugh Hefner's son, wrote an article in the issue about Playboy‘s new philosophy, which better aligns with his father's vision for the magazine when it was first published 63 years ago.

Hefner, 25, tweeted Monday that Playboy is "taking its identity back" by reintroducing nude photos, arguing that nudity is not a societal problem.

"I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake," Hefner tweeted. "Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are."

Playboy had banished naked women from its print edition in 2015 claiming the availability of sex on the internet made the use of such images “passé at this juncture.”

No word on whether the nudity ban affected the magazine's sales, but perhaps readers weren't reading the magazine for the articles after all?