PARIS — France's rail operator and the Paris Metro say nationwide strikes will wipe out most services Thursday, impacting millions.
The SNCF expects that nine out of 10 high-speed trains won't run and that half of the Eurostar services linking France and Britain will be canceled too.
Paris region trains will also be severely disrupted by the strikes against government plans to reform the state pension system.
Most Metro lines in the capital will be shut, with services limited to just two automated lines and with reduced service on three other lines.
