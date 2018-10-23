NEW YORK — Authorities say two arriving airplanes touched wingtips while taxiing at New York's LaGuardia airport, but the planes were able to continue to their gates without a problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to investigate the mishap, which unfolded around 5:15 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

The agency says the incident involved Air Canada Flight 716, from Toronto, and Republic Airline Flight 4589, from St. Louis. The FAA says passengers on both planes were able to disembark normally at their gates.

Indianapolis-based Republic said it didn't immediately have further details about the episode. Spokespeople for Montreal-based Air Canada didn't immediately respond to an inquiry.