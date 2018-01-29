It took two eagle-eyed historians to track down the plane that led hundreds of Allied ­aircraft into Normandy ­during World War II.

A few years ago, the historical treasure was languishing in an aircraft boneyard in Wisconsin. The plane, a twin-engine C-47 called “That’s All, Brother,” carried U.S. paratroopers into German-occupied France on June 6, 1944. It led the main formation that dropped thousands of men into what became a bloody but decisive battle, paving the way for the liberation of northern France from the Nazis.

Like many other World War II planes, “That’s All, Brother” was sold for private use after the fighting ended. It cycled through a series of owners and its historical significance was in danger of being forgotten. But in 2007, the two historians started following a paper trail.

At the Air Force Historical Research Agency in Montgomery, Ala., Matt Scales, then a member of the Air National Guard, was researching John M. Donalson, who piloted the plane on the day it soared over the Normandy beaches.

Scales and another historian, Ken Tilley, found its tail number and used it to trace the C-47’s postwar path. “It’s so rare to have a plane that was actually there and did what it did,” Scales said. “This airplane has been a fighter its entire life.”

The historians discovered that it had ended up in Mesa, Ariz., with a new camouflage-inspired paint job.

“We were amazed to find it in Arizona and that it was for sale,” Tilley said. “We immediately contacted every museum and major aircraft organization to try to save the plane, to no avail at the time.”

But a couple of years later, Scales looked for the plane again and found it had been sold to a company in Oshkosh, where it was in danger of being taken apart.

During World War II, C-47s, a military version of the civilian DC-3, transported cargo and troops. “It’s a rugged airplane, and a joy to fly once you’re in the air,” said author Albert J. Parisi, a historian who has flown a C-47.

The planes were indispensable on D-Day, he added, though many were shot down. “They started encountering anti-aircraft fire,” Parisi said. “There’s no protection. Think of a Coca-Cola can with wings.”

Normandy was overcast on D-Day but “That’s All, Brother” emerged largely unscathed. The name of the plane, inspired by a song performed by Mae West, was intended as a ­message for Hitler.

It carried a chaplain (he was unarmed but determined to increase church attendance by parachuting into war with everyone else) and a Scottish terrier puppy (that stayed on the plane.) Both survived, and the plane made more runs over the course of the invasion before returning to the U.S.

After Scales discovered that the plane had made its way to Wisconsin, he contacted the new owner, Basler Turbo Conversions, to share what he knew. Basler told the story to a blogger, whose posts were spotted by members of the Commemorative Air Force, an organization in Dallas that collects and restores historical aircraft for flight.

Experts there, including Keegan Chetwynd, the curator, were skeptical. But he found a National Archives video showing “That’s All, Brother” about to take off for Normandy in 1944. Two minutes and 23 seconds in, he saw it: The tail number, and it matched the plane in Oshkosh.

“At that point, my jaw kind of hit the floor,” Chetwynd said. “I went darting down the hallway looking for the others to tell them we needed to go get the airplane.”

In 2015, Commemorative Air Force raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy the aircraft and begin a restoration. Ultimately, Chetwynd said, the goal is to fly the plane over Normandy in 2019 to mark D-Day’s 75th anniversary.

“It’s so cool for me that this will be another way for the story to continue to be told,” Scales said. “It’ll hopefully continue the legacy of these guys and the sacrifice they made.”