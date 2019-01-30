ORLANDO, Fla. — A JetBlue airplane heading to New York returned to a Florida airport where it had departed after pilots smelled fumes in the cockpit.
The Airbus A320 plane returned to Orlando International Airport early Wednesday. Airport officials say the airplane was above Jacksonville when it turned around.
Airport spokesman Rod Johnson says in an email there 88 people on board.
The plane landed without incident.
Johnson says six people were checked out by paramedics, but no one wanted to be brought to a hospital.
