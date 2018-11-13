A private plane made an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Monday night after trouble arose with its nose gear, an MSP spokesperson said.

The pilot was planning to land in Duluth but then diverted to MSP, where the plane landed about 6:35 p.m. without its nose gear, said MSP spokesperson Melissa Scovronski. Typically planes land on their back wheels and then touch down their nose gear, but the private plane landed on its back wheels and then just the nose of the plane.

Six people were on the plane; no one was hurt.

The runway where the aircraft landed was closed Monday night, but its closure did not disrupt any arrivals or departures at MSP, Scovronski said.