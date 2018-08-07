NEW YORK — A plane made an emergency landing at New York's Kennedy Airport after reports of smoke in the cockpit.
Officials say United Airlines Flight 4697 from Washington to Providence, Rhode Island was diverted about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
About 50 people were evacuated from the twin-engine Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet and bused to a terminal.
Officials say three people sustained minor ailments.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
