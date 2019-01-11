FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — American Airlines says five flight crew members asked to be hospitalized as a precaution after landing in South Florida and complaining of an odor onboard.
The Miami Herald reports that two pilots and three flight attendants were taken to a hospital Thursday morning following a flight from Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale.
The airline said in an email that none of the 137 passengers aboard flight 1897 asked for medical help after crew members complained of an odor. American Airline officials say the Airbus 320 aircraft was being evaluated by a maintenance team.
