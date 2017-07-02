A small private plane crashed near Moorhead on Sunday night, Clay County officials said. News media on the scene were reporting that the pilot died, but law enforcement said it could not confirm the pilot’s condition.
A man was flying a vintage-era plane when it went down about 6 p.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Josh Schroeder of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The man was the plane’s lone occupant.
The plane crashed in a cornfield west of Moorhead, Minn., on the south side of Interstate 94. The highway was busy at the time and motorists watched it happen, Schroeder said.
The plane’s location made the rescue operation harder, Schroeder said.
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Local
Stage & Arts
Shakespeare perks up the parks
"A Comedy of Errors" is playing for laughs all over the Twin Cities this summer.
South Metro
Plane crashes into Moorhead cornfield
A small private plane crashed near Moorhead on Sunday night, Clay County officials said. News media on the scene were reporting that the pilot died,…
West Metro
Toddler drowns in pool in Maple Grove
A small child fell into a pool behind a Maple Grove home and died Sunday morning despite a family member's life-saving efforts, authorities said.The incident…
Minneapolis
Police ID 3 shot in busy Uptown area; woman, 21, was shot in the neck
Police on Sunday identified the three people who were shot in the busy Uptown entertainment district of Minneapolis shortly after bar closing over the weekend. …
Local
Illinois school says 2 of 6 dead in plane crash worked there
Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin.